Lord blesses devotees from Suryaprabha vahanam
Tirumala: Suryaprabha Vahana Seva, one of the brightest among vahana sevas, was conducted on the seventh day of ongoing annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala on Tuesday. Processional deity Sri Malayappa in Badrinarayana Alankaram blessed the devotees on Suryaprabha vahanam.
The Suryaprabha Vahana Seva is specifically designed to invoke health, vitality and overall well-being of devotees, as Surya (Sun) is revered as the dispeller of diseases and the provider of energy in Hindu tradition.
The procession moved through the main streets of Tirumala, accompanied by temple officials, cultural troupes and devotees who offered prayers and witnessed the grandeur of the event. Devotees consider participation in this seva provides them with good health and energy.
In the evening, Malayappa Swamy was taken on a procession on Chandraprabha Vahanam in four Mada streets in Tirumala.
TTD chairman BR Naidu, EO A K Singhal, board members and others were present.