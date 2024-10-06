  • Menu
lord Malayappa blesses devotees as Murali Krishna

Sri Malayappa Swamy was taken out on a ride on Chinna Sesha Vahanam on Saturday morning

The procession of Chinna Sesha Vahanam held in an elegant way on the second day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at Tirumala on Saturday morning which provided a feast to the eyes of thousands of devotees who had congregated around the thoroughfares of the temple town.

Tirumala : The procession of Chinna Sesha Vahanam held in an elegant way on the second day of the ongoing annual Brahmotsavam at Tirumala on Saturday morning which provided a feast to the eyes of thousands of devotees who had congregated around the thoroughfares of the temple town. The processional deity Sri Malayappa Swamy, donning the role of Sri Krishna, was taken for a pleasure ride on the five-hooded golden Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

It is widely believed that a divine glimpse of Sri Malayappa on Chinna Sesha Vahanam, the serpent King Vasuki, enlightens the devout about the importance of the hidden Kundalini energy within themselves and enables them to attain salvation. Siva Puranam-4, Srimadbhagavatam-Vaignanika Visleshana, Purana Pariseelanamsalu, Eternal Glory of Tirumala Tirupati shrine, Bhagavadaradhana Vidhanam books published by TTD were released by TTD EO J Syamala Rao in front of Chinna Sesha Vahanam.

In the evening, the Lord was taken on a procession on Hamsa Vahanam in four Mada streets at Tirumala.

Former TTD EO L V Subramanyam, Annamacharya project director Dr Vibhishana Sharma and others were also present.

