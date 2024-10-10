Lord rides Swarna Ratham

Live
Highlights
The richness, majesty and grandeur of Sri Malyappa Swamy is showcased during the pompous Radharanga Dolotsavam held in Tirumala as part of sixth day annual Brahmotsavam.
Tirumala : The richness, majesty and grandeur of Sri Malyappa Swamy is showcased during the pompous Radharanga Dolotsavam held in Tirumala as part of sixth day annual Brahmotsavam.
On Wednesday evening the Utsava deities of Sri Malayappa flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi took out a celestial ride on the golden chariot between 4 pm and 5 pm.
All the three deities decked in grand silks and precious jewels, pulled by devotees chanting ‘Govinda... Govinda...’ glided through the four Mada streets to bless the devotees.
