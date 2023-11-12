Live
- Sensitivity to common food may significantly up risk of heart disease: Study
- Ben Stokes to "think hard" about ODI future after early World Cup exit
- Indian banks resilient, but far from being foolproof inclusive
- Aromatherapy practices from around the world
- Lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned in Vizag, people flock for bottles
- KTR meets Guvvala Balraju, assures party support
- Over 36 labourers trapped as Uttarkashi under-construction tunnel collapses
- 5.0-magnitude quake rocks Fiji Islands region
- From AIIMS Delhi to ICMR, data breaches haunt crores of Indians
- Middle East crisis: Saudi-hosted summit criticises Israel
Just In
Highlights
A lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned resulting in the bottles scattered on the road near Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam district.
VISAKHAPATNAM: A lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned resulting in the bottles scattered on the road near Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam district. On Saturday, a liquor lorry going to Visakhapatnam from Anandapuram overturned at Madhurawada.
The accident happened while the lorry was in the process of overtaking another vehicle going opposite and hit the divider and fell. In this accident, all the liquor bottles in the lorry were scattered on the road.
Seeing this, the locals and many motorists rushed to get liquor bottles. The traffic police responded immediately and measures were taken to prevent the gathering of people.
