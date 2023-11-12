Lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned in Vizag, people flock for bottles

VISAKHAPATNAM: A lorry carrying liquor bottles overturned resulting in the bottles scattered on the road near Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam district. On Saturday, a liquor lorry going to Visakhapatnam from Anandapuram overturned at Madhurawada.

The accident happened while the lorry was in the process of overtaking another vehicle going opposite and hit the divider and fell. In this accident, all the liquor bottles in the lorry were scattered on the road.

Seeing this, the locals and many motorists rushed to get liquor bottles. The traffic police responded immediately and measures were taken to prevent the gathering of people.