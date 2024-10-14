  • Menu
Lottery Process for Liquor Shop Licenses started in East Godavari

Highlights

In a significant move under the newly implemented liquor policy for 2024-2026, East Godavari district has commenced the selection process for candidates applying for liquor shops via a lottery system

In a significant move under the newly implemented liquor policy for 2024-2026, East Godavari district has commenced the selection process for candidates applying for liquor shops via a lottery system. District Collector P Prashanthi announced the initiation of this process, which aims to ensure transparency and fairness in the allocation of licenses.

The lottery draw is being conducted in the presence of the Joint Collector, with a total of 4,384 applications submitted for just 125 available liquor shops in the district. Following the schedule set by the Andhra Pradesh state government, the lottery process for shops under the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation has officially begun.

To ensure a smooth and orderly process, robust security arrangements have been established, with the involvement of the Excise and Revenue Police. The allocation of shops will proceed in alphabetical order by mandal and municipality, further facilitating clarity and organization in the selection process.

Joint Collector S Chinna Ramadu, along with District Liquor Excise Officer CH Lavanya and other officials, will oversee and monitor the lottery system to ensure its integrity and adherence to the established guidelines.

