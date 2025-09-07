  • Menu
Love for mother tongue should grow: Venkaiah Naidu

Vijayawada: M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice0-President of India, has underscored the necessity for India to first establish itself as a cultural power...

Vijayawada: M Venkaiah Naidu, former Vice0-President of India, has underscored the necessity for India to first establish itself as a cultural power before it can rise as a global economic force, with the mother tongue being pivotal in the process of nation-building. He stated, “It is essential for everyone to cultivate love and trust in their own language, as the mother tongue serves as the bedrock of cultural identity” at a gathering on 30th death anniversary of Acharya Tumati Donappa here on Saturday.

Venkaiah Naidu also unveiled book ‘Vishishta Telugu Digdarshan’, which was compiled by Dr Tumati Sanjeeva Rao. He presented the manuscript to associate professors Dr Sasri and Dr Y Poornachandra Rao.

Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education president Malineni Rajaiah retired principal Dr Suram Srinivasulu, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, PB Siddhartha College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh, and distinguished scholars were present.

