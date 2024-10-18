Lovers allegedly commits suicide Near Pedakakani!

In a heartbreaking incident that has shocked the local community, a young couple took their lives by falling under a train early Friday morning. The deceased have been identified as Danaboina Mahesh, a resident of Pedakakani, and Nandru Shailaja from Rudravara in Nandigama mandal.

Mahesh and Shailaja had been in a loving relationship for the past two years after meeting while Mahesh was working at a store in Hyderabad. Recently, their families discovered their lovs, leading to significant tensions. Reports indicate that Shailaja's family opposed the couple's desire to marry, escalating the situation further.

In a desperate bid for freedom from familial pressure, the couple left their homes without informing anyone of their whereabouts just a few days ago. After Shailaja's family began searching for her, tragedy struck as the couple was found lying on the railway tracks near Pedakakani in the early hours of Friday.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event, and further details are expected to emerge in the coming days.