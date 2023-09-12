Low pressure area likely in Bay of Bengal in two days, AP to receive moderate rains

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there is a surface circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal near the coast of Myanmar and predicted the formation of a low-pressure area in the Northwest Bay of Bengal within the next two days.



The Meteorological Department has also said that an east-west trough extended up to 3.1 km above sea level, originating from another surface trough in the northwest areas of Madhya Pradesh and extending to the west-central Bay of Bengal, northern coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Vidarbha, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and southern Chhattisgarh and forecasted light to moderate rainfall in many places in Coastal Andhra, with some areas in Rayalaseema also experiencing rainfall.

Heavy rains are anticipated in Coastal Andhra on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, heavy rains were reported in districts including Vizianagaram, Konaseema, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, West Godavari, Anakapalli, and Alluri Seetharamaraju from 8:30 am until night.