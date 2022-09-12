Low-pressure area likely to weaken in 24 hours, rains to lash Coastal Andhra

The Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Department has said that the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal continues and is likely to weaken in the next 24 hours due to which there is a possibility of heavy rains in many districts of the state.



Due to the influence of low pressure, heavy rains are likely to occur in many districts of coastal Andhra. The Meteorological Center has warned that there are a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts. The winds are likely to blow at a speed of 45 kilometers per hour along the coast.

Further, on Sunday, there were heavy rains across the state and moderate rains in many places. In the last 24 hours, 14 cm of rain was recorded in Palakodera, 11 in Nuzividu, 10.3 in Settigunta, 9 in Pusapatirega, Balijapetal, 8 in Bhimadolu, Bhimavaram, Kalingapatna, 7.8 in Allagadda, 7.4 in Ibrahimpatnam, 7 cm in Chintalapudi, Terlam respectively.