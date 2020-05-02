Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Amaravati: A low pressure area has formed over the south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on Friday morning.

Under the influence of the low pressure area, squally weather with wind speed reaching 40 to 60 KMPH are likely in coastal districts.

It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next four days, according to K Kannababu, Commissioner, Disaster Management Authority.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea. Kannababu said that there will be light to moderate rains in areas across coastal districts and even in Rayalaseema.

On the other hand, temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are forecast in Rayalaseema for the next two days. Kannababu called upon people to take all precautions.