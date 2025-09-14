Low-pressure area to trigger rains in AP

Vijayawada: A low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, along the North Andhra-South Odisha coasts, is expected to persist, says Prakhar Jain, Managing Director of the State Disaster Management Authority. According to him, this system is likely to move west-northwestwards over South Odisha, North Andhra, and South Chhattisgarh in the next 48 hours. A trough is also extending from this system through Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha to South Maharashtra.

Under the influence of these weather systems, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are expected in some parts of the state on Sunday. Winds with speeds of 30-40 km/hr are also likely along the coast. So, Jain has advised people in low-lying areas to be vigilant and warned against standing under trees.

On Sunday, Srikakulam, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts are likely to experience light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning. The remaining districts may receive light rainfall in a few places.

Jain also provided a summary of rainfall recorded as of 5:00 pm on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in several areas, including Thallapudi in East Godavari district and Lingapalem in Eluru district (87.2 mm), Pedakakani in Guntur district (77.2 mm), Sattenapalli in Palnadu district (75 mm), Vallabhapuram in Guntur (74 mm), Guntur (72.2 mm), Nuzividu (71 mm), Thotlavalluru (70.7 mm), Kouthavaram (70.2 mm), and Darsi in Prakasam district (68.5 mm). More than 40 mm of rain was recorded in 47 other locations.