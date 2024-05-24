Low pressure area turns depression, to turn into cyclone and likely to hit coast at Burma

The Visakha Cyclone Warning Center has issued a warning as an extreme low pressure system in the west-central Bay of Bengal has transformed into a depression. The depression is expected to gradually strengthen and become a cyclone before reaching the coast near Burma on the night of the 26th of this month.

Currently moving northeast, the cyclone is predicted to make landfall as a cyclone in Burma. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest developments regarding the cyclone.