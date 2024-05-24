  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Low pressure area turns depression, to turn into cyclone and likely to hit coast at Burma

Low pressure area turns depression, to turn into cyclone and likely to hit coast at Burma
x
Highlights

The Visakha Cyclone Warning Center has issued a warning as an extreme low pressure system in the west-central Bay of Bengal has transformed into a depression.

The Visakha Cyclone Warning Center has issued a warning as an extreme low pressure system in the west-central Bay of Bengal has transformed into a depression. The depression is expected to gradually strengthen and become a cyclone before reaching the coast near Burma on the night of the 26th of this month.

Currently moving northeast, the cyclone is predicted to make landfall as a cyclone in Burma. Residents in the affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest developments regarding the cyclone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X