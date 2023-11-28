  • Menu
Low pressure forms in Andaman, AP to receive rains for two days

The Meteorological Department said that a low pressure area has formed in the Strait of Malacca near South Andaman in the Bay of Bengal on Monday and is moving in a west-northwest direction and will become a depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal by Wednesday. It is likely to move north-west and strengthen as a cyclone in 48 hours and thereby turn into a severe cyclone on the 1st of next month.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, it will pass between the North Coast and South Odisha as a severe storm on the 5th and will weaken after crossing the coast. On the other hand, easterly winds are blowing in the lower troposphere of the state due to which light to moderate rains may occur in many parts of the state in the next three days.

The meteorological department has forecasted rains in Nandyal, Kadapa, Anantapur, Srisatya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor, Tirupati, Prakasam, Palnadu and Nellore districts are likely to experience light to moderate rains on Tuesday Farmers are worried about these rains.

