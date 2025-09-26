Low Pressure System to Bring Heavy Rains Across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

A low pressure area has formed in the northern and central Bay of Bengal, with forecasts indicating it will strengthen and transition into a depression by Friday evening. The system is expected to move westwards, crossing the coast of South Odisha and North Andhra, leading to widespread rainfall across the Telugu states.

The Amaravati Meteorological Centre, along with the Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, has issued a cyclone warning, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in various parts of Andhra Pradesh today and tomorrow.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Agency has cautioned residents about potential gusty winds, reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour along the coast. They have advised the public to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary. Areas likely to experience heavy rainfall include the districts of Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, and parts of Bapatla, Palnadu, and Prakasam today. Moderate to heavy rains may also impact isolated locations in Uttar Andhra, Ubhaya Godavari, Nellore, Kurnool, and Nandyal districts. Fishermen have been advised to refrain from sea activities until Monday.

In Telangana, the developing low pressure system is anticipated to bring heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning across several districts today and tomorrow. Gusty winds are also forecasted at speeds of 40 to 60 km/h. An orange alert has been issued for Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagar Kurnool, and Wanaparthy. Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, as well as Hyderabad and Medchal Malkaj Giri.

Scattered rain is expected across all districts of Telangana for the next four days, with residents advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions.