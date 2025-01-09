  • Menu
Loyola College celebrates Ethnic Day, Sankranti Sambaralu

Highlights

Andhra Loyola College (Autonomous) here hosted its vibrant Ethnic Day and Sankranti Sambaralu on Wednesday at the college football ground.

Vijayawada : Andhra Loyola College (Autonomous) here hosted its vibrant Ethnic Day and Sankranti Sambaralu on Wednesday at the college football ground.

The celebration showcased Andhra Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage through traditional games, activities and festive decorations.

The event featured games like top-spinning, 7-Picks, tug-of-war, kabaddi, Gilli Danda and marbles, fostering camaraderie and competition among students. The participants used authentic materials, some brought from home, adding to the nostalgic charm. The college management appreciated the enthusiastic participation, emphasising the importance of preserving cultural traditions.

The celebrations will continue on Thursday, uniting the college community in the spirit of Sankranti.

