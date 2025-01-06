Loyola College denies permission to walkers

Vijayawada: The Management of Andhra Loyola College clarified here on Sunday on the recent reports circulating in the social media regarding permission for walkers to have access to the college campus.

The management unequivocally stated that no permission has been granted for walkers to utilise the college premises for any purpose.

It is important to note that no official orders or directives from any State or District authorities have been issued to the Management of the college regarding this matter.

The campus of Andhra Loyola College remains a dedicated educational space, and any decisions regarding its use are taken solely by the Management in accordance with its institutional policies and guidelines.