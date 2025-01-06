  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Loyola College denies permission to walkers

Loyola College denies permission to walkers
x
Highlights

The Management of Andhra Loyola College clarified here on Sunday on the recent reports circulating in the social media regarding permission for walkers to have access to the college campus.

Vijayawada: The Management of Andhra Loyola College clarified here on Sunday on the recent reports circulating in the social media regarding permission for walkers to have access to the college campus.

The management unequivocally stated that no permission has been granted for walkers to utilise the college premises for any purpose.

It is important to note that no official orders or directives from any State or District authorities have been issued to the Management of the college regarding this matter.

The campus of Andhra Loyola College remains a dedicated educational space, and any decisions regarding its use are taken solely by the Management in accordance with its institutional policies and guidelines.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick