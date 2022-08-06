Loyola faculty bags Korean research fellowship

Vijayawada (NTR District): The lecturer of Andhra Loyola College, Tirupati Vennela, secured research fellowship at Pukyong National University, South Korea, according to Sahaya Bhaskaran, senior physics lecturer of the college.

He said in a statement here on Friday that after completing postgraduation, Vennela joined as a lecturer in ALC during 2020. At the same time, she worked on projects in bioglass and published two papers in international journals.

Considering her merits in research, South Korean University offered fellowship for a period of four years. She is offered Rs 80,000 per month and will be working under Prof Chang Woo Kim, for her Ph D in green technology synthesis.

Sahaya Bhaskaran recalled that Vennela studied B Sc (Physics) in Andhra Loyola College in 2015-18 when she did her projects on MATLAB and glass science in addition to graduation. Generally, B Sc students do not undertake project work, but this project work gave her an added advantage for her further studies, he noted.

Providing research projects at degree-level helps our students to grow, said Principal Fr Kishore.

Correspondent Fr Sagaya Raj and the faculty of Andhra Loyola College congratulated Vennela for securing the research fellowship in the South Korean university.