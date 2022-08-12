Machilipatnam: 2,000 Krishna University students take out Tiranga rally

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): About 2,000 NCC and NSS students of various colleges including Noble College, Hindu, Sri Venkateswara, Hindu Mahila Kalasala, Vasavi Engineering, Bala Sai college, SSR, Vagdevi, Vijayananda and other colleges affiliated to Krishna University took out a massive Tiranga Rally as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Thursday.

The Tiranga rally started from Koneru Centre and passed through the main streets in the town and culminated in a meeting at the Collectorate. Lecturers and assistant professors of various colleges participated in the rally.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof KB Chandrasekhar, the chief guest, flagged off the rally and said that the NSS unit had been undertaking one or other programme for which the university is proud of.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha, district Superintendent of Police P Joshua, Rector Dr M Rami Reddy also addressed the students.

Police personnel also participated in the rally in large numbers.

The university officials thanked everyone who cooperated for undertaking such a massive programme.