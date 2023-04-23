Machilipatnam: 3 sportsmen lauded for winning medals at Khelo India Games

Machilipatnam : Krishna District SP P Joshua distributed 3 canoe boats to sportspersons who won three medals in Khelo India Youth Games. The Games were organised in Bhopal from January 31 to February 11, 2023 and three sportsmen from Nagayalanka of Krishna district participated in this event (canoe slalom) and got three medals.

In appreciation of the talent exhibited by them, the SP handed over three boats to the sportspersons at his office in Machilipatnam. The boats were purchased with the help extended by donors.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP congratulated the sportspersons for winning medals. He further wished that the three sportspersons win more medals in future. Donor Appikatla Apparao, District Sports development officer Jhansi and others were present.