Machilipatnam: 5.06 lakh MT paddy procured in Krishna district

Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu ordered the officials concerned to take necessary steps to solve farmers' problems in paddy procurement process.

He held a meeting with Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, officials of Civil Supplies and Marketing departments over paddy purchase, in Machilipatnam on Monday.

The Collector informed that they have achieved their Kharif target by procuring 5.06 lakh MT of paddy grains by February 3 and added that they had also procured an additional 94,000 MT of paddy. He further directed the officials to identify the sort of paddy grains that are left in the fields. The officials were told to submit miller-wise details of procurement.

District Agricultural Officer Vijaya Bharathi, Civil Supplies DM Sridhar, DSO Parvathi, DCO Phani Kumar, Marketing AD Nityanandam and others participated in the meeting.