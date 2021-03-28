Machilipatnam: BEL donates medical equipment to Police Welfare Hospital

Machilipatnam: In a noble gesture, the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Machilipatnam, donated medical equipment worth Rs10 lakh to the Police Welfare Hospital in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

BEL Director KM Shivakumaran and General Manager B Prabhakar Rao handed over the equipment to the hospital. The equipment includes complete blood picture (CBP), X-Ray machine, ECG and physiotherapy machine. They donated the equipment as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility. Krishna District Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, BEL Director KM Shivakumaran and GM B Prabhakara Rao inaugurated the medical equipment at the Police Welfare Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumaran and Prabhakar praised the services of the police personnel during the Covid pandemic. They said the police rendered unforgettable service to the people when pandemic broke out in the country. They said the people of the country are sleeping peacefully due to the services of the soldiers on the borders of the country and police personnel within the country. They said the BEL has decided to handover medical equipment to the police personnel for their services to society and felt they were fortunate for taking part in the activity. Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu said the police had acted like a protection wall when Covid pandemic created havoc in the country. He said six police personnel sacrificed their lives in the district during Covid pandemic and more than 3,000 police personnel were infected with coronavirus and recovered. He said the Police Department is thankful to the BEL management for rendering assistance in the form of medical equipment.

The SP said the medical equipment would be very useful to the police personnel. He said he would try to ensure medical services not only to the police personnel but to other poor also.

Additional Superintendent of Police B Satyanarayana, police hospital doctor Jayasri, BEL Machilipatnam HR manager Phani Kumar and others attended the inauguration of medical equipment.