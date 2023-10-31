Machilipatnam: Check illegal liquor transport, officials told

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Rajababu instructed all the officials concerned to take necessary action to prevent bootlegging of liquor and take action against the persons possessing arrack in the district. He held a review meeting with Excise and SEB officials at the Collectorate here on Monday.



The Collector directed the officials to set up a special vigil on State borders to prevent illegal liquor transport. They were further asked to achieve the targets of government liquor shops.

Excise Superintendent Sunitha explained to the Collector that so far they have registered 231 cases of Duty Paid Liquor (DPL) and seized 485 litres of liquor. She added that they seized 425 litres of arrack by registering 130 cases and destroyed 9,615 litres of jaggery liquid used for brewing arrack. She said that they also arrested 391 persons regarding these cases.

ASP Sri Haribabu, Ashok and others attended.