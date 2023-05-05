Machilipatnam: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay foundation stone on May 22

Machilipatnam : The Bandar port, with over 2,000 years historical significance in terms of imports and exports, is going to get revived very soon. With the decision of the State government to commence port construction works, the Machilipatnam area is going to get back its glory as well as the people’s long-cherished dream also will be fulfilled.

According to higher authorities, Machilipatnam port construction works would commence in this month. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally lay foundation stone to start port works on May 22 in Machilipatnam.

It may be noted that all kinds of obstacles including finances that impeded the port construction for years were cleared. The port obtained Environmental Clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forests and got a loan of Rs 3,940 crore for port construction from Power Finance Corporation Limited.

Speaking to The Hans India, Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Limited (MPDCL) MD Dr Yellapragada Vidya Sankar informed the port is being undertaken by the MPDCL and it is purely State-funded. He informed that heavy machinery and other port construction-related materials were already deployed at the port construction area. The port is being built with a handling capacity of 35 MPA (Million Tons per Annum) under Phase-1.

Greenfield Port



Machilipatnam Port, a Greenfield port, is being developed by AP Maritime Board (APMB). It’s learnt that as part of the plan to ensure comprehensive realisation of coastal hinterland potential, APMB is currently undertaking the development of three Greenfield ports such as Ramayapatnam (Nellore district), Mulapeta (Srikakulam) and Machilipatnam (Krishna district) under Landlord Model.

Ramayaptnam and Mulapeta works were already started and AP Maritime Board is looking forward to starting Machilipatnam port works. In fact, the government established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and named Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Limited (MPDCL) for the development of Bandar port by issuing GO No 7 in February 2020.

The administrative sanction for undertaking the first phase of work is Rs 5,156 crore. RITES Ltd prepared a Detail Project Report and port works were awarded to Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) and made an agreement (with a contract value of Rs 3,668.08 crore) on 26 August, 2022.

Machilipatnam Port is being constructed in two phases. Four berths will be constructed under Phase-1 including 2 General Cargo, 1 coal and another multipurpose/container handling. Port is constructed in an extent of 1,922 acres (Core area 1688.84 acres, for external road and rail 234.14 acres) and the construction duration is 30 months. If the port is constructed, fertilisers, coal, edible oil and containers will be imported, and agricultural products, cement, cement clinker, granite blocks, and iron ore will be exported through this port.

People express mixed opinions

Even though the State government is gearing up to start Machilipatnam port works, people are expressing mixed opinions and feelings in view of past experiences. Former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy laid foundation stone in April 2008 to start Machilipatnam port works. However, the work didn’t take commence. Likewise, the then CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu laid foundation stone for port works in March 2019 and this time also works were not taken up. The two foundation ceremonies took place before general elections.

Similarly, at present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to lay foundation stone to commence port works in May. This is also an election year like the previous one. In view of this, people expressing doubts whether the works will start this time or not.

Meanwhile, Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu, MLA Perni Nani and Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh inspected port construction area and the CM’s programme arrangements on Thursday.