Machilipatnam: Cops told to turn people-friendly

Just In
Machilipatnam: Krishna district collector P Rajababu asked the police personnel to adopt best practices and avail technical knowledge which are helpful to tackle the cases.
The Krishna District Crime Review (Half Year) was held at the District SP office on Thursday in Machilipatnam chaired by SP P Joshuva. While attending as chief guest, Rajababu suggested changing the mindset and to shed ego while delivering the duties.
He also suggested police to behave friendly with public and asked to deliver duty honesty and transparency.
Collector further suggested making the Krishna district first in terms of controlling the crimes. He asked them to respond immediately and provide justice to the poor.
SP Joshuva asked the police officers to respond immediately over the incidents.
ASP Sriharibabu, SVD Prasada Rao, DSP, CIs and all station house officers were present.