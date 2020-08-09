Machilipatnam hospital to get 12 more doctors says Transport Minister Perni Nani

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Nani has directed the officials to turn the Machilipatnam government hospital as a full-fledged hospital to treat the Covid patients.

Nani on Saturday convened a meeting with officials at the Collector's camp office in Vijayawada and discussed the development of Machilipatnam government hospital as a Covid hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Nani suggested to the officials to enhance facilities to treat the patients. District Collector Md Imtiaz said he will depute 12 more doctors, draft more nurses and provide more facilities in Machilipatnam hospital to treat the Covid patients.

Referring to other services, Collector said 60 ambulances were sent to the mandals recently and added that a control room has been arranged in all mandals to share information on Covid asymptomatic cases and admissions to the hospitals. He said 2.5 lakh Covid tests were so far conducted in the district.