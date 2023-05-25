Machilipatnam: Implement Telugu as official language, Vijay Babu tells officials

Machilipatnam: Chairman of AP Official Language Commission P Vijay Babu instructed all the officials concerned to implement Telugu as the official language in all the government offices.

He regretted that we were not giving importance to our mother tongue Telugu unlike the Tamilians. He organised a meeting at Machilipatnam Collectorate on Wednesday to review the implementation of the Telugu language.

Speaking to the officials, he said that as per the government orders issued earlier, the correspondence should be done in Telugu in all the offices and he insisted on conducting review meetings frequently to ensure implementation of Telugu as official language.

He called upon people to communicate in Telugu and promote their mother tongue. He informed that if any letter comes to government offices in another language other than Telugu, it can be sent back as per the government orders.

“We should respect our mother tongue Telugu and it should be implemented as an official language sincerely. We don’t need rhetoric and language skills like Tikkana and Pothana in the language to do correspondence, we just need colloquial language. Officials must think on it and implement the Telugu language accordingly,” he explained.

Vijay Babu further informed that he has been organising meetings with senior officials in implementing the Telugu language and added that so far he had conducted review meetings with the officials of Andhra University, Nagarjuna University and other officials in Vijayawada, Eluru and Rajamahendravaram.

Scholar Srungeri Sarada, Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu, DEO Tahera Sultana and others participated.