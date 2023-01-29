Machilipatnam: Nabard to give loans to fisherman too

Machilipatnam: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) chairman K V Shaji said the bank would provide loans up to Rs 2 lakh to the fishermen lakh on the lines of Kisan Credit Cards with out any surety.

He participated in foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of Krishna istrict Cooperative Central Bank (KDCCB) Nagayalanka Branch and shopping complex of Nagayalanka Primary Cooperative Society building along with Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Bala Shoury at Nagayalanka on Saturday.

They also distributed cheques of Rs 5.12 crore under 256 Matsya Mitra, Rs.6.61 crore to the 52 Self-Help Groups (SHG), and Rs 1.86 crore to 98 Fish Andhra Mini scheme beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Nabard chairman assured that all the welfare schemes which are being implemented through the banks would be implemented more transparently.

Machilipatnam MP Bala Shoury said that Nabard and APCOB were playing a key role in the development of the state. A plan of action would be prepared adopting new technology to identify the fish stocks in the sea with the support of Nabard, he informed.

Krishna zilla parishad chairperson Uppala Harika, APCOB chairperson Mallela Jhansi, Nabard chief general manager MR Gopal, Avanigadda MLA Simhadri Ramesh Babu, KDCC bank chairman T Nageswara Rao, Agricultural Mission vice chairman M V S Nagi Reddy and others participated.