Live
- D Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB to hold the additional charge
- Hyderabad: City sees surge in seasonal diseases amid big rise in conjunctivitis cases
- Hyderabad: Officials of HMWSSB inspect Fatehnagar STP
- CSIR-CCMB to be open to public from today
- Hyderabad: Civil society groups pitch for ‘flood-proof policy’ for city
- Rains ravage Hyd’bad roads; lay bare potholes, craters
- Promising future for once-forgotten communities: Shadnagar MLA
- New speed limits and rules to enhance safety on ORR
- Cyberabad CP holds meeting on Assembly elections
- Amid rains Hyd residents raise a stink over contaminated water
Just In
D Madhukar Naik, CEO, SCB to hold the additional charge
Hyderabad: City sees surge in seasonal diseases amid big rise in conjunctivitis cases
Hyderabad: Officials of HMWSSB inspect Fatehnagar STP
CSIR-CCMB to be open to public from today
Hyderabad: Civil society groups pitch for ‘flood-proof policy’ for city
Rains ravage Hyd’bad roads; lay bare potholes, craters
Machilipatnam: Officials told to take up crop loss enumeration
Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed the officials concerned to take up an enumeration of the crops, which were damaged during rains. ‘Farmers got enormous losses by rains.
Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed the officials concerned to take up an enumeration of the crops, which were damaged during rains. ‘Farmers got enormous losses by rains. It is our responsibility to support them by giving financial assistance in this dire situation,’ he added. Collector Raja Babu conducted a teleconference on Monday from his chamber at Machilipatnam Collectorate to discuss crop losses, and implementation of OTS, Kalyanamasthu schemes in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered the officials to undertake crop loss estimation and submit the reports. He directed the irrigation authorities to take up maintenance and operations works of canals and drainages, adding that all the water reeds and weeds, water hyacinths, desiltation works are impeding the free flow of water. He also insisted on supervising the works every day and directed to complete all these works by August 15.
Referring to Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tofa schemes, the Collector said that so far 730 applications were received and instructed the MPDOs to send proposals for sanctioning the amount after going through all the applications thoroughly.
He informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the respective amounts to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts directly on August 8.
Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO M Venkateswarlu, MPDOs, MROs and Municipal
commissioners participated.