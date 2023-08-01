Machilipatnam: Officials told to take up crop loss enumeration

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed the officials concerned to take up an enumeration of the crops, which were damaged during rains. ‘Farmers got enormous losses by rains. It is our responsibility to support them by giving financial assistance in this dire situation,’ he added. Collector Raja Babu conducted a teleconference on Monday from his chamber at Machilipatnam Collectorate to discuss crop losses, and implementation of OTS, Kalyanamasthu schemes in the district. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector ordered the officials to undertake crop loss estimation and submit the reports. He directed the irrigation authorities to take up maintenance and operations works of canals and drainages, adding that all the water reeds and weeds, water hyacinths, desiltation works are impeding the free flow of water. He also insisted on supervising the works every day and directed to complete all these works by August 15.

Referring to Kalyanamasthu and Shadi Tofa schemes, the Collector said that so far 730 applications were received and instructed the MPDOs to send proposals for sanctioning the amount after going through all the applications thoroughly.

He informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will credit the respective amounts to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts directly on August 8.

Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh, DRO M Venkateswarlu, MPDOs, MROs and Municipal

commissioners participated.