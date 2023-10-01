Machilipatnam: People get medical services in state, says Housing Minister

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that the State government’s main aim is to provide free medical facilities to the poor and middle class people. To ensure medical treatment to the concerned people, the government has launched Jagananna AAarogya Suraksha Programme, apart from that YSR Aarogyasri and other health facilities, he said.

Minister along with district collector P Rajababu inaugurated the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme in Guduru Mandal of Krishna district on Saturday and visited the help desk, outpatient registration, spot registration counter, K sheet counter, allotment of doctors, lab, YSR Aarogyasri help centre, doctors’ rooms, medicine counter, nutrition stall, eye test centres set up at the camp. Minister himself underwent a blood pressure test in the lab during the visit.

Speaking the occasion, Minister said that the Aarogya Suraksha programme will be organised in 5 phases across the state and added that volunteers, ANMs, Asha workers, CHOs and other staff are working actively to make the programme a success.

The concerned medical authorities will collect the health data of the five crore people of the state and the public will also be made aware of free treatments provided by Aarogyasri and the details of affiliated hospitals of Aarogyasri.

Volunteers and medical staff of the Secretariat will be visiting every house and collecting details of those suffering from chronic diseases and other disorders.

Medical camps will be organised September 30 to November 15 (for 45 days) from 9am to 12pm. Two family physicians along with two other medical specialists will conduct medical examinations to patients. During the medical camps seven types of tests for patients such as BP, HB, RBS, urine, dengue, malaria and saliva will be conducted. Besides, 112 types of medicines will also be made available and distributed to patients in the camps.

Krishna district collector P Rajababu said that the government is working hard to provide better medical services to the poor and middle class for free. He said that they had organised 370 medical camps across the district on the first day. DMHO Dr Geetha Bai and others participated in the programme.