  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam Police serve notices to Perni Jayasudha in ration rice case

Machilipatnam Police serve notices to Perni Jayasudha in ration rice case
x
Highlights

The Machilipatnam Police have issued notices to Perni Jayasudha, requesting her appearance for questioning in connection with the ongoing Public Distribution System (PDS) rice scam.

The Machilipatnam Police have issued notices to Perni Jayasudha, requesting her appearance for questioning in connection with the ongoing Public Distribution System (PDS) rice scam. Officers arrived at her residence on Wednesday but were unable to locate her. Consequently, they affixed the notice to the wall of her house, instructing her to report to the R Peta police station at 2 PM on January 1.

This summons follows the court's granting of anticipatory bail to Jayasudha on December 30, with the stipulation that she cooperate fully with the investigation.

In a related development, a case has also been registered against her husband, former minister Perni Nani, on December 31. Nani has since petitioned the Andhra Pradesh High Court for anticipatory bail, with the court ruling that no immediate action should be taken against him until January 6.

Perni Nani has publicly claimed that the charges against him are politically motivated, alleging bias from Minister Kollu Ravindra. In response, Kollu Ravindra has refuted these claims, suggesting that this situation is a ploy by Nani to garner public sympathy through the obstruction of his wife's legal issues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick