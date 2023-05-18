Machilipatnam port construction works to begin on May 22

MACHILIPATNAM (Krishna district): Industries and Commerce Department Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven on Wednesday claimed that the State government was ahead in providing robust facilities towards improving Ports and Maritime related wealth compared to other States across the country.

In view of the Chief Minister’s impending visit to Machilipatnam for the launch of the Machilipatnam port works, Karikal Valaven visited the port construction area, pylon area and helipad along with Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special CS said that the first phase of the Machilipatnam port works will be completed in 30 months and added that the port will be spruced up beautifully. This will provide employment to 25,000 people in Krishna district, he added.

He further said that the government was also improving transport facilities (road and rail) to improve connectivity to all the ports. He said that the State was making rapid strides towards industrial and economic development.

Collector P Raja Babu said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was going to fulfill the district people’s long cherished dream of constructing Machilipatnam port.

He said that the Chief Minister would start the port works on May 22. He also said that the port would provide employment opportunities to youth in the district.

The port will have the handling capacity of 80,000 MT. Port Managing Director Vidya Sankar, MEGA projects head Tulasi Das, RDO I Kishore and others accompanied the Special Chief Secretary.