Machilipatnam port: Minister Perni Nani tells officials to speed up land acquisition

Vijayawada: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Nani) instructed the district officials to speed up the land acquisition for construction of Machilipatnam port.

The Minister on Thursday conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Revenue and other departments and Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) at the Collector's camp office. The officials apprised him of the progress of land acquisition and related developments to the Minister.

Perni Nani instructed the officials to acquire 3400 acres land as per the directives of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board. He said 1428 acres land was acquired against the target of 2350 acres in the first phase. He said 922 acres land is yet to be handed over to MUDA.

The officials informed the Minister that Rs133 crore is required to acquire 533 acres land out of 922 acres land.

Responding to it, the Minister asked the officials to organise Grama sabhas in the villages of Manginipudi, Gopuvanipalem, Karagraharam and convince the farmers to give their lands for construction of the port. The Minister asked the officials to get the master plan from the Royal Consultancy as early as possible. He instructed the MUDA chairman and vice-chairman to utilise the outsourcing staff for the needs of the office and sent back the excess staff to their parent departments.

He asked the MUDA vice-chairman to maintain the office very strictly. The vice-chairman informed the minister that the MUDA is taking measures to collect development charges on 327 unauthorised buildings under the limits of MUDA and permission was given for construction of 110 buildings against the 140 applications received.