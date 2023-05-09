Live
- Kurnool: MLA Hafeez Khan stages sit-in against Nara Lokesh
- Kurnool: Nara Lokesh vows High Court bench in Kurnool
- Vijayawada: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to release grievance redressal toll-free number today
- Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh marching ahead in economic growth says V Vijayasai Reddy
- Vijayawada: Sikh leaders meet CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seek exclusive corporation
- Anantapur: 3,37,422 applications received for APEAPCET
- Tirumala temple video goes viral, kicks up a storm
- Madakasira: Nolambarajas contributed greatly to spread of Pasupatism says Historian
- Tirupati: ‘Annamayya penned several kirtans on Hanuman Bhakti’
- Chittoor: Students should develop book reading habit says MLA A Srinivasulu
Machilipatnam: SSC State first ranker felicitated
TDP politburo member and former Minister Kollu Ravindra appreciated Koppanathi Prasanna, who got State first rank by securing 597 marks out of 600 in SSC public examinations.
Machilipatnam : TDP politburo member and former Minister Kollu Ravindra appreciated Koppanathi Prasanna, who got State first rank by securing 597 marks out of 600 in SSC public examinations. The former Minister visited the student’s house on Monday and congratulated her and also her parents at Yanamalakuduru village of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district. Kollu Ravindra felicitated the student for getting first rank in the State in the recently announced SSC results.
