Machilipatnam: SSC State first ranker felicitated

TDP politburo Member Kollu Ravindra appreciating student K Prasanna, who got State first rank in SSC exams, at Yanamalakuduru village on Monday

TDP politburo member and former Minister Kollu Ravindra appreciated Koppanathi Prasanna, who got State first rank by securing 597 marks out of 600 in SSC public examinations.

Machilipatnam : TDP politburo member and former Minister Kollu Ravindra appreciated Koppanathi Prasanna, who got State first rank by securing 597 marks out of 600 in SSC public examinations. The former Minister visited the student’s house on Monday and congratulated her and also her parents at Yanamalakuduru village of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district. Kollu Ravindra felicitated the student for getting first rank in the State in the recently announced SSC results.

