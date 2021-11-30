Machilipatnam: SVD Prasad takes charge as Armed Reserve Additional SP

Machilipatnam (Krishna district): SVD Prasad takes charge as the additional SP of the Armed Reserve (AR) here on Monday in the place of Satyanarayana who has been transferred to East Godavari district.

After taking the charge, SVD Prasad made a courtesy call on Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal at the district police headquarters. The SP advised the new Addl SP to prepare new plans for the development and welfare of the personnel of the Armed Reserve.

SVD Prasad who joined the service as reserved SI in 1991, promoted as CI in 2003 to work in Nalgonda and Cyberabad. Later, he was promoted as Armed Reserve DSP in 2010 and worked in the Home Guards wing and Intelligence at Vijayawada. He was promoted as Addl DSP in 2018 and posted at Guntur. As part of the general transfers, he was shifted to Krishna district.

SVD Prasad said that he was happy to work in Krishna district and he would strive for the welfare of the Armed Reserve personnel.