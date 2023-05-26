Machilipatnam: Take up construction to avoid cancellation, beneficiaries told

Machilipatnam : Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu instructed the officials concerned to expedite house constructions by taking special care towards the Jagananna housing colonies.

On Friday, he inspected the Kara Agraharam housing layout where 4,318 houses are being constructed under 12 blocks in Machilipatnam. During his visit, the Collector observed the layout maps and the ongoing constructions in D and L blocks. Later, he interacted with the beneficiaries and enquired about the facilities such as drinking water, electricity, and other facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Raja Babu ordered the officials to take measures to flatten the layout premises and assured the public that they would supply the soil to be used for house flattening free of cost. He further directed the MEPMA officials to encourage the beneficiaries towards constructing/completing the respective houses. The Collector warned that if any beneficiary didn’t take up the housing construction, their allotment of the house will be cancelled. He further insisted on reviewing the housing construction progress every day and asked to submit the details from time to time.

Housing PD Siva Narayana, GV Surya Narayana, Municipal Commissioner Chandraiah, RDO I Kishore and others accompanied the Collector.