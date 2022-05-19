Machilipatnam: Vidya Deevena cheques distributed in Pedana

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving utmost priority to education and the State government has been spending huge amounts of money to impart quality education to students, stated Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh.

He urged the parents of students to take care of their children and get them educated. He participated in Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme organised by social welfare department at a private function hall in Pedana on Wednesday.

He handed over cheques worth Rs 3.44 crore to the students of Pedana, Guduru, Bantumilli and Kruthivennu mandals. Around 4,800 students were benefited in these mandals under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

The Minister reiterated that there is nothing more valuable than education as every aspect in life is dependent only on education. He further said former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was the pioneer of free education and many students were given higher education free of cost due to the efforts of Rajasekhara Reddy. He said with the same spirit, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy is also giving utmost priority to education in the State. During his long padayatra, CM Jagan assured the people on implementation of fee reimbursement without looking caste, religion, region and political affiliation, Minister Ramesh reminded.

Social welfare department Deputy Director K Saraswathi, BC Welfare department Deputy director D Lakshmi Durga, Pedana Municipal Commissioner M Anjaiah, Municipal Chairperson J Rani, and others participated in the cheques distribution programme.