Madanapalle murder case: Accused shifted to RUIA hospital as mental illness confirmed

The police on Wednesday said that Padmaja and Purushotham Naidu, accused in the Madanapalle twin murder case in Chittoor district, have been shifted from Madanapalle sub-jail to Tirupati Ruia Hospital. Madanapalle sub-jail superintendent Ramakrishna Nayak said that Radhika, a government psychiatrist, had confirmed that they were suffering from a mental illness called delusion.

It was reported that Padmaja behaved insanely in jail all that night. Authorities also said the two accused had not taken food since yesterday. However, when the police took both of them for medical examination yesterday where Padmaja said she is Lord Shiva and Purushotham Naidu is not my husband.

The sensational murder of two young girls in Madanapalle on Sunday has caused a stir across the state. The deceased parents have allegedly killed their daughters out of their superstitious beliefs thinking that their daughters would reincarnate with supernatural powers. However police have busted their plan took them into custody where Padmaja the accused behaved in a strange manner causing trouble to police.