Madanapalle murder case: Police arrests Purushotham Naidu and Padmaja

Police are investigating the sensational murder case of Alekhya and Divya in Madanapalle of Chittoor district. The parents of the young women were arrested by police on Tuesday. The police registered a case against them under the murder charge with father Purushottam Naidu was registered as accused A1 and mother Padmaja a accused A2. The accused were shifted to Madanapalle police station and are expected to be produced before court in the evening.

Mother Padmaja behaved strangely while arresting the two. She came out of the house dancing with her arms folded and also clashed with police at home. She spoke strangely stating that the two children would be alive by tomorrow and argued with the police for going into the room with shoes.

Although Purushottam Naidu was in some pain, Padmaja went and sat in police vehicle without any sorrow. However, police arrested duo and took to the police station. On Sunday night, Padmaja and Purushottam Naidu brutally murdered their two daughters Alekhya and Sai Divya over superstitious belief.