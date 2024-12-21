Madhumurthy Appointed as Chairman of APCHE

In a significant development for the education sector in Andhra Pradesh, Prof. Madhumurthy has been officially appointed as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Council of Higher Education (APCHE). Education Secretary Kona Shashidhar issued the orders confirming his appointment, which will see Madhumurthy serve in this pivotal role for the next three years.

Prof. Madhumurthy, who is also a distinguished member of the Board of Governors at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Warangal, is expected to bring his extensive experience and knowledge in higher education to the council. His leadership is anticipated to steer the council towards enhancing the quality and accessibility of higher education across the state.

This appointment marks a new chapter for the APCHE as it aims to address various challenges in the higher education landscape and implement innovative strategies for improvement and development in the sector.