Magma to train 5k truckers on road safety

Kolkata: Magma Fincorp Ltd resumed the flagship CSR programme, Magma Highway Heroes, after a halt due to the Covid pandemic, with camps held in Faridabad and Jamshedpur on February 15.

Between February and March, over 30 camps will be held and about 5,000 truckers will get road safety training in Haryana, NCR Delhi, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The programme has been recognised with several national level awards at CSR forums and in March 2020, it entered the LIMCA Book of records as the largest road safety training programme for truckers in India.

The programme aims at improving road safety awareness and better mileage for vehicles among truckers. Speaking on the occasion, Kaushik Sinha, Head, CSR, Corp Comm. and Corp Services, Magma Fincorp Ltd said they were planning to provide training to 5,000 truckers before March 31.