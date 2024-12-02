Magunta Subbarami Reddy remembered

Ongole: The fans and followers of the Magunta family in the Prakasam district joined together at PVR Boys High School grounds on Sunday and paid rich floral tributes to their favourite leader Magunta Subbarami Reddy on his 29th death anniversary.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and his son Raghava Reddy offered floral tributes to the statue of Magunta Subbarami Reddy at their office.

Later, Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghava Reddy, and local followers garlanded the statues of Subbarami Reddy at Abhilash Hotel centre, railway station road, Addanki bus stand centre and paid tributes to the leader.

MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghava Reddy, Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao, MM Kondaiah Yadav, BN Vijay Kumar, APTDC Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, SP AR Damodar, Ongole mayor Gangada Sujatha, and others paid rich floral tributes to the photograph at the Subbarami Reddy memorial at PVR Boys High School.

The other Magunta family members, aides, supporters, and followers of Subbarami Reddy participated in the memorial programme and recollected the services of the former Ongole MP and announced that they would strive to realise the ideologies of their leader.