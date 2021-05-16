Maha Mrutunjaya Pasupatha Homam commences on grand note in Srisailam

Kurnool: Maha Mrutunjaya Pasupatha Homam was started on a grand note at Srisailam temple on Sunday. The authorities, in a press release, stated that the Homam will continue for a period of 40 days and will conclude on June 25. On the starting day, following the rituals and tradition, the homam was started in the early hours at Swami Amma vari yagasala.

From the second day onwards, the homam would be organised from 10 am to 11.30 am. The archaka swamis, veda pundits and stanaharyas have recited sankalpam for the wellness of human beings on the earth. Later Ganapathi Puja, Chandeeshwara Puja, Kalasa Stapana, Mandapa Aradhana and Mrutunjaya Homam were also performed.

The temple authorities have even organised Sankara Jayanthi and special prayers to Rudramurthy. The programmes would be telecast through Srisaila Television and Youtube.

The devotees can view the programmes twice a day, once at 12.00 noon and at 7.00 pm. The archaka swamis performed the homam after following the Covid norms and social distance.