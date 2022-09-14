Maha Padayatra hinders north Andhra development: Amarnath

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath described the 'Maha Padayatra' undertaken by the farmers of Amaravati region as a yatra to hinder the development of north Andhra region.

Speaking at a media conference here on Tuesday, he warned that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu should take responsibility if any untoward incidents that may happen during the yatra. The 'Maha Padayatra' is hurting the sentiments of north Andhra people and it is meant for only a group of investors belonging to a community, he pointed out.

The minister said the YSRCP government wants to develop all the regions in the state. Along with Amaravati, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to develop Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions on equal front. Keeping the development of all districts of the state in view, Amarnath said that the government is opting for decentralised administration.

Further, the minister questioned whether Congress, BJP and Communist parties want to develop the entire state or not? He said that the government has information that the people of north Andhra might revolt against the yatra as they feel injustice would be meted out to them if Amaravati is made a capital city. Being in politics for the past 44 years and serving as Chief Minister for 14 years, the IT Minister pointed out what did Naidu commit to the state?

Despite the people of north Andhra who had extended support to the TDP in various elections held since 1983, Amarnath wondered why will Naidu want to betray the region. He mentioned that by 2024, the issue of state capital will be over and the verdict in the forthcoming general election will be in favour of the YSRCP.