Maha Samprokshana held at Vontimitta temple
Vontimitta/Tirupati : Maha Samprokshan and Kumbhabhishekam were held at Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple in Vontimitta at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, with a sapling offering according to the Agama tradition. As part of the festivities, on the occasion of Maha Samprokshan, the utsava idols of Sri Sitarama and Lakshmana were installed on a special platform in the morning and decorated with gold ornaments and gar-lands.
The puja programmes began with Vishwaksena Puja, Yajamana Sankalpa and Acharya Rutwik Varanam and were conducted under the supervision of TTD Agama Advisor and Chief Kankanabattar Sri Ra-jesh Swamy. Temple’s Vimana Gopuram was newly constructed with a gold pot costing Rs 43 lakh and religious rituals were performed in the Yagasa-la.
Temple Deputy EVOs Natesh Babu and Prashanthi, Superinten-dent Hanumanthaiyya, Temple Inspector Naveen, priests and others were present.