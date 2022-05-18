Mahanadu event will be a grand affair, asserts Yanamala Rama Krishnudu

Ongole: TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said that the party would conduct Mahanadu meeting in a grand manner even if the government refuses to cooperate. He inspected the land identified for the party meeting along with the party senior leaders from the district.

Speaking to the press at the district party office, Ramakrishnudu said that due to the weather conditions, the party sought permission from the collector to hold Mahanadu at the mini-stadium but he denied it after keeping the request pending for a long time.

He said that the YSRCP leaders are under the illusion that they could stop Mahanadu by denying the permission. He said that the bureaucrats should be independent and take decisions according to merits of the issue. He said that the party cadres are eagerly waiting for the Mahanadu, which is is being conducted after three years.

The TDP senior leader accused the Chief minister of dragging the state into an economic crisis. He said that the state had taken Rs 2.57 lakh crore from 1956 to 2019 as loans, but it took loans of about Rs 8 lakh crore in the last three years alone under Jagan Mohan Reddy and feared that the loan burden of the state will cross Rs 11 lakh crore. Prakasam district TDP president Dr Nukasani Balaji, Kondapi MLA Dr Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, district organizing secretary Damacharla Sathya and others also participated in the programme.