Mahanadu in Ongole created history, claims TDP

Ongole (Prakasam District): TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu said that he was overwhelmed by the response from public and party workers for the Mahanadu held on Ongole. He said the success of Mahanadu amid restrictions and non-cooperation from the government qualifies for its mention in golden letters in the history.

Speaking at a press meet in Ongole on Sunday along with Telugu Desam Party MLAs and leaders from the erstwhile Prakasam district, Atchannaidu thanked the farmers from Mandavavari Palem for giving the land to organise Mahanadu against all pressure from the government, lakhs of TDP workers and sympathisers for standing hours in scorching sun to listen to the leaders in the public meeting, and the Prakasam district TDP leaders for coming together and coordinating a large event successfully. He said that though the government tried to obstruct the people coming to the Mahanadu, and obstruct the arrangements, the call from Nara Chandrababu Naidu motivated all to participate in the meeting by reaching in the vehicles they have. He said 'sorry' for not being able to make enough arrangements for drinking water and food as they too didn't expect public turnout.

Atchannaidu said that they witnessed a hope in the eyes of the public on Telugu Desam Party and the success of Mahanadu was the start to their winning in the elections. He advised the YSR Congress Party to change its mindset, stop harassing the public and do some good for the state while they can do it.