Mahanadu to be organised in Rajahmundry again after 17 years

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): TDP Politburo's decision to organise Mahanadu on May 27 and 28 in Rajamahendravaram has infused confidence among the cadre. The party also resolved to hold 100 meetings across the country on the occasion of the birth centenary of party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

TDP was defeated in many places in the State in the last election. However, TDP's victory in Rajamahendravaram city and rural constituencies is a strong indicator of the party's strength here.

Mahanadu, which is held once in two years, includes discussions on party political resolutions, welfare of the people and future activities to be undertaken in the current situation. Also, TDP president and vice-president will be elected unanimously at this meeting.

This year's Mahanadu acquired prominence in the background of elections coming up in a year. TDP, which recently won consecutive victories in the MLC elections for graduates and MLAs, will start the general election campaign from Rajahmundry Mahanadu.

Expecting lakhs of people will attend Mahanadu on the first day and 10 lakh people for the public meeting on the second day, party leaders are searching for sites with an area of about 100 acres. It's said that party high command wants an auditorium on 20 acres, dining facilities on 30 acres, and a parking facility on 40 acres.

TDP Politburo member and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary informed that the party's election manifesto will be announced at this Mahanadu. Stating that one place near national highway at Vemagiri and another place in Katheru would be suitable for Mahanadu, he said the location is yet to be finalised. He said that the party will soon appoint various committees for the management of the programme. Representatives from the country and abroad will also attend this meeting, he said and called upon the party leaders and activists of Godavari districts to give hospitality to the guests coming to Mahanadu from different places in their homes.

Gorantla made it clear that the TDP cadre will declare war on Jagan's government through the Mahanadu on a massive scale.

TDP executive secretary Adireddy Vasu said that NTR's centenary celebrations would be organised on a grand scale and many national-level celebrities, who were associated with NTR, apart from the parties, will attend this meeting. He said that TDP president Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of releasing a coin in the name of NTR and said that Prime Minister Modi is also invited to the NTR centenary meeting at Rajahmundry Mahanadu.

He said about 90 acres of premises are being examined at GIET College. Mahanadu programmes will be organised this time in a grand manner compared to the Mahanadu held in 2006, Adireddy added. He warned that they will not tolerate if the government creates obstacles to Mahanadu's works.