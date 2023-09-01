Maharashtra Dada shree foundation holds various programs on YS Rajasekhar Reddy death anniversary

Ahead of the death anniversary of late former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, various programs were organised in Maharashtra under the auspices of Dadashree Foundation, an NGO supported by YS Jaganmohan Reddy's fans.

One of the events held was a Kho-Kho open competition which saw the participation of 23 teams. Dadashree Foundation awarded prize money to the winners and presented plants to the participating athletes.



These competitions continued for two days. As part of a tree planting program at Salse School, 501 saplings were planted. Additionally, a blood donation camp was organized in Veet, where 73 people donated blood. Every blood donor was given a helmet.



Kaka Kakade, a devoted fan of Jagmohan Reddy, has initiated a sapling drive in every school in the Solapur district.