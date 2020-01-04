Trending :
Mahila Mitra Committee's appointed for women safety in Vijayawada

Mahila Mitra Committee
The Disha's incident has woken up the police department in two Telugu states and changes in the law to protect the women and children from heinous...

The Disha's incident has woken up the police department in two Telugu states and changes in the law to protect the women and children from heinous crimes. As part of the program, the Mahila Mitra Committees were appointed in Gudiwada of Krishna district. The DSP Satyanandam has advised the committee to provide better services to the women.

At the Venkateswara Function Hall, he met with members of the Mahila Mitra Committee. On this occasion, the women's ally committees were asked to organize programs to promote confidence among the women and children in the local areas.

He advised the public to get knowledge about the laws on women and children. It is learnt that a large number of women and youth are facing problems in cyberspace and directed the women wing to solve their problem with the help of police.

