‘Mahila Rakshak’ launched for women safety

Rajamahendravaram : East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore launched the “Mahila Rakshak” programme with the unveiling of its logo at Pushkar Ghat, Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday evening, aimed at enhancing safety for women and girls.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Kishore informed that district police personnel will be available 24/7 for the protection of women and girls through the helpline numbers 9493206006 and 112 (toll-free). Following the logo unveiling, a human chain involving 1,000 women was formed from Pushkar Ghat to Devi Chowk to raise awareness about women’s and girls’ safety. He assured that robust measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of women and girls in the district, warning that criminals will face strict legal action. Collector P Prasanthi took part in the programme as the chief guest. She praised the initiative and commended SP Narasimha Kishore for taking the lead in organising the “Mahila Rakshak” programme using available human resources effectively. She said that innovative ideas like this would contribute to resolving such challenges.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer K Vijay Kumari, Additional SP AV Subba Raju, and several DSPs including S Bhavya Kishore, K Ramesh Babu, G Deva Kumar, and SB CI A Srinivas were present.